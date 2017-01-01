Extreme Registration - Fall 2019

Get Started on your College Career!

Location: Clovis Community College AC2-276

10309 N. Willow Ave.

Fresno, California 93730

Map and Directions

Questions: 559-325-5230

One-stop shop with ALL services available for you to complete your enrollment.

Two dates to fit your schedule:

Services available at Extreme Registration

For quicker service, please make sure you have a current enrollment application on file.

Relaxed parking in student stalls

Apply Now at Clovis Community College

Are you a new student wanting to register at Clovis Community College?

(Use this link if you have NOT attended classes at Clovis Community College or State Center Community College District in the last 2 semesters. PLEASE complete this online application at least THREE days prior to Extreme Registration event).

Are you a returning student wanting to register at Clovis Community College?